A grandma does a keg stand at her grandson's graduation party in Arlington

A 79-year-old grandma did her first keg stand at a family graduation party in Arlington, Texas - and people are loving it. Madison Munoz posted the picture on her Twitter, and it took the Twitter world by storm, with more than 2,000 retweets and 11,000 likes.

