A grandma does a keg stand at her grandson's graduation party in Arlington
A 79-year-old grandma did her first keg stand at a family graduation party in Arlington, Texas - and people are loving it. Madison Munoz posted the picture on her Twitter, and it took the Twitter world by storm, with more than 2,000 retweets and 11,000 likes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Ex Tiger
|258
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|Shakiralove88
|138
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Tue
|Hateful patients
|15
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Jun 2
|Nawf Texas Nawf Agg
|1,158
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|May 31
|duncanvilleplumbers
|112
|Texas city to pay family $850G for fatal shooti...
|May 27
|No doubt
|1
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|May 22
|Debora
|11
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC