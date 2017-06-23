75 years after Pearl Harbor, sailor's...

75 years after Pearl Harbor, sailor's remains returned to Arlington family

A headstone for Navy Seaman 1st Class George Anderson Coke Jr. has sat on an empty plot beside his parents' graves for more than five decades in the Parkdale Cemetery in Arlington. The sailor, one of the 429 people on the USS Oklahoma who died at Pearl Harbor, will finally be laid to rest Saturday.

