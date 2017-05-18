Why youa ll flip over the new roller ...

Why youa ll flip over the new roller coaster at Six Flags, The Joker

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The supervillains will have Batman surrounded at Six Flags Over Texas this season when The Joker joins the nearby Mr. Freeze and Riddler attractions as the theme park's 13th roller coaster. The maniacal free-fly coaster will start playing its tricks on riders Saturday, but the Star-Telegram got a sneak peek Tuesday during the park's grand opening event for the ride.

