Who's Afraid of White Fragility? Edwa...

Who's Afraid of White Fragility? Edward Albee

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

The late playwright's estate recently rescinded rights to his most famous play from a director who wanted to cast a black actor in his production. One evening last week, I watched a rather well-dressed husband and wife stumble into their middle-class home and then, moving about their living room like boxers in a ring, spew vitriol and words of varying cruelty, truth, illusion, and vulnerability at both one another and the young couple they had invited over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Thu Malandrin 111
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) May 22 Debora 11
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) May 22 kittyfuck843 131
News Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07) May 22 Anonymous 257
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... May 22 Anonymous 2
fun (May '13) May 20 Nunya 3
Warning dont deal with yvonda lassiter May 18 youllneverbeoneofus 5
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,470 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC