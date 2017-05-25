Who's Afraid of White Fragility? Edward Albee

The late playwright's estate recently rescinded rights to his most famous play from a director who wanted to cast a black actor in his production. One evening last week, I watched a rather well-dressed husband and wife stumble into their middle-class home and then, moving about their living room like boxers in a ring, spew vitriol and words of varying cruelty, truth, illusion, and vulnerability at both one another and the young couple they had invited over.

