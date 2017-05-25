Who's Afraid of White Fragility? Edward Albee
The late playwright's estate recently rescinded rights to his most famous play from a director who wanted to cast a black actor in his production. One evening last week, I watched a rather well-dressed husband and wife stumble into their middle-class home and then, moving about their living room like boxers in a ring, spew vitriol and words of varying cruelty, truth, illusion, and vulnerability at both one another and the young couple they had invited over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Malandrin
|111
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|May 22
|Debora
|11
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|May 22
|kittyfuck843
|131
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|257
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|May 22
|Anonymous
|2
|fun (May '13)
|May 20
|Nunya
|3
|Warning dont deal with yvonda lassiter
|May 18
|youllneverbeoneofus
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC