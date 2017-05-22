Wanted Fort Worth sex offender says h...

Wanted Fort Worth sex offender says he runs because hea s not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A wanted sex offender on the run since July says he will never register as a sex offender because he's not guilty. Raul Gonzalez Jr. called the Star-Telegram on Monday, saying he wanted to give his side of the story on a 1998 sexual assault in Arlington to which he pleaded guilty in 1999.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 2 hr kittyfuck843 131
News Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07) 9 hr JimGaddio 257
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... 9 hr JimGaddio 2
fun (May '13) May 20 Nunya 3
Warning dont deal with yvonda lassiter May 18 youllneverbeoneofus 5
News Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06) May 18 JlS 24
Adolf Brasch scamming women on fb money (Sep '16) May 18 Martha black 2
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC