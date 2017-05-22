Wanted Fort Worth sex offender says he runs because hea s not guilty
A wanted sex offender on the run since July says he will never register as a sex offender because he's not guilty. Raul Gonzalez Jr. called the Star-Telegram on Monday, saying he wanted to give his side of the story on a 1998 sexual assault in Arlington to which he pleaded guilty in 1999.
