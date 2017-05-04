Veronica Dunnachie, Russ Dunnachie: Gun Nut Wife Killed Stepdaughter...
Veronica Dunnachie, a woman who gunned down her stepdaughter and husband, will have her case covered on the brand new season opener for Evil Stepmothers this week on the ID channel, Herald Democrat reports. Authorities say three years ago, a deranged Veronica Dunnachie shot and killed Russell "Russ" Dunnachie, 50, and his daughter, Kimberly "K.J" Dunnachie, 20, in their Arlington, Texas, home.
