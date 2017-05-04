Veronica Dunnachie, Russ Dunnachie: G...

Veronica Dunnachie, Russ Dunnachie: Gun Nut Wife Killed Stepdaughter...

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Veronica Dunnachie, a woman who gunned down her stepdaughter and husband, will have her case covered on the brand new season opener for Evil Stepmothers this week on the ID channel, Herald Democrat reports. Authorities say three years ago, a deranged Veronica Dunnachie shot and killed Russell "Russ" Dunnachie, 50, and his daughter, Kimberly "K.J" Dunnachie, 20, in their Arlington, Texas, home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) 21 min Pigs are Pigs 9
Warning dont deal with yvonda lassiter 17 hr bringitbitch 4
News Rev. N.L. Robinson, beloved pastor of Arlington... Wed Hammer555 1
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Tue xXbrittbbyXx 122
pain meds (Sep '10) Apr 30 JSB 5
New in town Apr 30 JSB 1
Looking for a 1/2 nl poker game in Dfw area Apr 28 Jay 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC