Verify 58 mins ago 10:31 p.m.Verify: Are pit bulls the most dangerous dog?
When it comes to the danger of pit bulls, some of you are really worried, like Verify viewer, Lisa Shannon. "I'm concerned with the number of pit bull attacks and mauling that's been happening," Lisa said in a video she sent to Verify.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Max
|127
|CPH's - From Atheism to Christianity' tells sto...
|Fri
|BB Board
|1
|Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16)
|May 8
|crooks
|9
|Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot
|May 8
|concerned
|2
|former mayor (Mar '08)
|May 7
|Resident
|11
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Kennedale stinks (Dec '15)
|May 7
|Yes
|130
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC