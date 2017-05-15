UT Arlington Athletics Raises $50,000...

UT Arlington Athletics Raises $50,000 through Texas Trust Spirit Card

Monday

Texas Trust Credit Union's Spirit Debit Reward card has generated $50,000 for the University of Texas at Arlington. The money earned from the debit card goes directly to the UTA Mavericks general scholarship fund.

