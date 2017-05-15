UT Arlington Athletics Raises $50,000 through Texas Trust Spirit Card
Texas Trust Credit Union's Spirit Debit Reward card has generated $50,000 for the University of Texas at Arlington. The money earned from the debit card goes directly to the UTA Mavericks general scholarship fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Max
|127
|CPH's - From Atheism to Christianity' tells sto...
|May 12
|BB Board
|1
|Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16)
|May 8
|crooks
|9
|Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot
|May 8
|concerned
|2
|former mayor (Mar '08)
|May 7
|Resident
|11
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Kennedale stinks (Dec '15)
|May 7
|Yes
|130
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC