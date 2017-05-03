US officials, company, to discuss rad...

US officials, company, to discuss radioactive sludge spill

U.S. regulators and representatives of a Canadian uranium mining company will discuss what caused radioactive sludge to leak from a truck onto a highway on two occasions. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says Saskatoon, Canada-based Cameco broke rules including not hauling the sludge in proper containers.

