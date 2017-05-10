The Whole City Needs to Be Paying Att...

The Whole City Needs to Be Paying Attention to What Is Happening In West Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: D Magazine

The real issue in the West Dallas eviction crisis - the reason why it is a crisis, and not merely a controversy - isn't that hundreds of people are set to lose their homes at the end of a year-long battle between the mayor and a low income landlord. That's terrible, of course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) May 9 Haylie12marie 125
Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16) May 8 crooks 9
News Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot May 8 concerned 2
former mayor (Mar '08) May 7 Resident 11
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
Kennedale stinks (Dec '15) May 7 Yes 130
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) May 4 Pigs are Pigs 9
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,948,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC