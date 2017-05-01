Texas police chief: More solid hate c...

Texas police chief: More solid hate crime data needed

1 hr ago

A North Texas police chief says a lack of solid data on hate crimes is one of the greatest barriers to fighting the problem. Will Johnson, the police chief in Arlington, Texas, told a congressional panel that both law enforcement agencies and victims need better training and education on the importance of collecting and reporting hate crime figures.

Arlington, TX

