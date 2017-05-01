Texas police chief: More solid hate crime data needed
A North Texas police chief says a lack of solid data on hate crimes is one of the greatest barriers to fighting the problem. Will Johnson, the police chief in Arlington, Texas, told a congressional panel that both law enforcement agencies and victims need better training and education on the importance of collecting and reporting hate crime figures.
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10)
|18 hr
|cemeterystreakr
|24
|pain meds (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|JSB
|5
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Apr 30
|JSB
|4
|New in town
|Apr 30
|JSB
|1
|Looking for a 1/2 nl poker game in Dfw area
|Apr 28
|Jay
|1
|North Korea
|Apr 27
|B Napolen
|1
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 25
|lunatwil
|110
