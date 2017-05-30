Texas Lege: New round of threats for anti-abortion Arlington lawmaker

The threats - such as "I hope you die" - came after the Arlington Republican argued that the penalty proposed for animal cruelty cases under Senate Bill 762 should be lowered to a state jail felony, the same sentence lawmakers earlier this session set for doctors that perform partial birth or dismemberment abortions. "I couldn't imagine anyone ever wanting to harm an animal, it's absolutely disgusting to do so," Tinderholt said.

