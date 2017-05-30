Texas Lege: New round of threats for anti-abortion Arlington lawmaker
The threats - such as "I hope you die" - came after the Arlington Republican argued that the penalty proposed for animal cruelty cases under Senate Bill 762 should be lowered to a state jail felony, the same sentence lawmakers earlier this session set for doctors that perform partial birth or dismemberment abortions. "I couldn't imagine anyone ever wanting to harm an animal, it's absolutely disgusting to do so," Tinderholt said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|Ebj1093
|135
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|Nawf Texas Nawf Agg
|1,158
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|May 31
|duncanvilleplumbers
|112
|Texas city to pay family $850G for fatal shooti...
|May 27
|No doubt
|1
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|May 22
|Debora
|11
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|257
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|May 22
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC