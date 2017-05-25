Tesla drivers can now recharge while watching a game in Arlington
If any of the roughly 1,700 drivers of Tesla electric-powered cars in North Texas didn't figure they had any reason to visit Arlington, they do now. The city and the luxury car maker have opened a Tesla Supercharger station in the Arlington Convention Center parking lot, the first of Tesla's fastest-charging "filling stations" in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
