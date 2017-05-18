Teen stuck on Six Flags roller coaster: 'I thought we were going to die' Read Story Monica Hernandez
ARLINGTON, Texas It was supposed to be an all-night celebration for high school seniors to remember at Six Flags Over Texas. A nightmare unfolded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fun (May '13)
|19 hr
|Nunya
|3
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Dqsylvia
|130
|Warning dont deal with yvonda lassiter
|May 18
|youllneverbeoneofus
|5
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|May 18
|JlS
|24
|Adolf Brasch scamming women on fb money (Sep '16)
|May 18
|Martha black
|2
|Psychologist goes on trial in slaying of former... (Oct '07)
|May 17
|Angelalala
|10
|Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot
|May 8
|concerned
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC