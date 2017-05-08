Tarrant County voters return to polls...

Tarrant County voters return to polls June 10 to settle runoffs

There's a handful of Tarrant County races that you still need to vote on - in a June 10 runoff. More than a dozen races, from Fort Worth and Arlington city council spots to Keller's mayor, were left up in the air in Saturday's election because no one person claimed at least half of the vote.

