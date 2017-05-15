Tarrant County man who attacked 15-ye...

Tarrant County man who attacked 15-year-old girl added to DPS list of most wanted sex offenders

Monday May 15 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Tarrant County man convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl nearly two decades ago has been added to the top 10 most wanted sex offenders in Texas. The Department of Public Safety is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to the capture of Raul Gonzalez Jr., 39. He has connections to Fort Worth, Arlington and Mansfield.

