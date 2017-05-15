Tarrant County man who attacked 15-year-old girl added to DPS list of most wanted sex offenders
A Tarrant County man convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl nearly two decades ago has been added to the top 10 most wanted sex offenders in Texas. The Department of Public Safety is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to the capture of Raul Gonzalez Jr., 39. He has connections to Fort Worth, Arlington and Mansfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fun (May '13)
|58 min
|Nunya
|3
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Dqsylvia
|130
|Warning dont deal with yvonda lassiter
|Thu
|youllneverbeoneofus
|5
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|Thu
|JlS
|24
|Adolf Brasch scamming women on fb money (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Martha black
|2
|Psychologist goes on trial in slaying of former... (Oct '07)
|May 17
|Angelalala
|10
|Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot
|May 8
|concerned
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC