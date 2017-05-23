Storm Triggered Sensor Halts Texas Roller Coaster, Strands Riders
Six Flags Over Texas says stormy weather including high winds triggered a safety sensor that halted a new roller coaster and left eight riders stranded for hours in its Arlington, Texas, theme park. The 120-foot-tall Joker ride shut down early Saturday during an overnight high school senior event at the park in Arlington, about 20 miles west of Dallas.
