Stereotactic partial breast radiation...

Stereotactic partial breast radiation lowers number of treatments to five

16 hrs ago

A recent phase one clinical trial at UT Southwestern successfully decreased early-stage breast cancer treatments from nearly two months to just days. The new approach hopes to ease the burden for cancer patients who are already coping with an upsetting diagnosis.

