Some Texas lawmakers love short-term ...

Some Texas lawmakers love short-term renters over stable neighborhoods

Thursday May 11

Senate Bill 451 by state Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, would nullify most city regulation of so-called "short-term rentals." Typically, that means property owners renting out rooms or entire homes for 30 days or less via such web-based services as Airbnb and HomeAway.

