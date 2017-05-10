Soaring enrollment gives UTA its biggest graduating class ever
The University of Texas at Arlington is graduating its largest class in history - almost 5,600 students - in three ceremonies starting Thursday. This class of graduates is 8 percent larger than the spring 2016 graduating class of 5,168 and 27 percent more than the 4,400 students who graduated five years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Max
|127
|CPH's - From Atheism to Christianity' tells sto...
|Fri
|BB Board
|1
|Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16)
|May 8
|crooks
|9
|Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot
|May 8
|concerned
|2
|former mayor (Mar '08)
|May 7
|Resident
|11
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Kennedale stinks (Dec '15)
|May 7
|Yes
|130
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC