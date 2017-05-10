Soaring enrollment gives UTA its bigg...

Soaring enrollment gives UTA its biggest graduating class ever

Friday May 12 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The University of Texas at Arlington is graduating its largest class in history - almost 5,600 students - in three ceremonies starting Thursday. This class of graduates is 8 percent larger than the spring 2016 graduating class of 5,168 and 27 percent more than the 4,400 students who graduated five years ago.

