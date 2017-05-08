Riding sanctuary success, Tea Party-a...

Riding sanctuary success, Tea Party-aligned caucus still loud and proud

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Emboldened by their influence on a "sanctuary cities" bill now awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott's signature, members of the Tea Party-aligned House Freedom Caucus are planning a final insurgent push through the remaining three weeks of the Texas Legislature in an attempt to salvage caucus priorities that remain stalled in the House. "Stay tuned," asserts Rep. Bill Zedler, R-Arlington, vice chairman of the 12-member all-Republican caucus that also includes three other Tarrant County members: Reps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16) 1 hr crooks 9
News Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot 1 hr concerned 2
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 7 hr Elly5belly 124
former mayor (Mar '08) Sun Resident 11
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Sun Yes 6
Kennedale stinks (Dec '15) Sun Yes 130
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) May 4 Pigs are Pigs 9
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,871,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC