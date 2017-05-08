Riding sanctuary success, Tea Party-aligned caucus still loud and proud
Emboldened by their influence on a "sanctuary cities" bill now awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott's signature, members of the Tea Party-aligned House Freedom Caucus are planning a final insurgent push through the remaining three weeks of the Texas Legislature in an attempt to salvage caucus priorities that remain stalled in the House. "Stay tuned," asserts Rep. Bill Zedler, R-Arlington, vice chairman of the 12-member all-Republican caucus that also includes three other Tarrant County members: Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|crooks
|9
|Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot
|1 hr
|concerned
|2
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|Elly5belly
|124
|former mayor (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Resident
|11
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Sun
|Yes
|6
|Kennedale stinks (Dec '15)
|Sun
|Yes
|130
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|May 4
|Pigs are Pigs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC