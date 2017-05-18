Retro arcade Free Play Arlington give...

Retro arcade Free Play Arlington gives Arlington a new high score

The arcade games will always be the main focus for the owners of the retro bar arcade Free Play Arlington . After collecting a vast amount of arcade games such as "Pac-Man," "Discs of Tron," "Donkey Kong" and "King & Balloon," which started to fill four warehouses, co-owners Corey Hyden and Richard Tregilgas decided to create a place where they would want to hang out that "captures the true '80s feel."

