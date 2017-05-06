Possible hate crime investigated at A...

Possible hate crime investigated at Arlington bar where killer was stopped by armed customer

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Police reportedly are investigating whether a gunman was motivated by prejudice when he opened fire at an Arlington bar, killing an employee before he was fatally shot by a customer. Although details about James Jones' racist shouting have not been released, police are considering whether they indicate a hate crime was committed Wedneday evening at the Zona Caliente Sports Bar, KDFW-TV reports.

Arlington, TX

