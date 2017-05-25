Police chase suspect in RV with kids; vehicle catches fire
ARLINGTON, TX A police chase in Arlington, TX, ended with a recreational vehicle in flames and the death of the driver, who was accused of shooting his wife. Early on in the pursuit, the woman was able to get out of the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Malandrin
|111
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Debora
|11
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Mon
|kittyfuck843
|131
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|257
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|May 22
|Anonymous
|2
|fun (May '13)
|May 20
|Nunya
|3
|Warning dont deal with yvonda lassiter
|May 18
|youllneverbeoneofus
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC