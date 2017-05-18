Pinnacle Certifies IBM
The Pinnacle Corp. has announced the certification of IBM as an approved hardware platform for Pinnacle's Palm POS, expanding the existing list of hardware options to include another leading platform supplier. The IBM SurePOS 500 is one of the industry's leading compact point-of-sale systems.
