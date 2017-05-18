Pinnacle Certifies IBM

Pinnacle Certifies IBM

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CSP

The Pinnacle Corp. has announced the certification of IBM as an approved hardware platform for Pinnacle's Palm POS, expanding the existing list of hardware options to include another leading platform supplier. The IBM SurePOS 500 is one of the industry's leading compact point-of-sale systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fun (May '13) 14 hr Nunya 3
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Thu Dqsylvia 130
Warning dont deal with yvonda lassiter May 18 youllneverbeoneofus 5
News Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06) May 18 JlS 24
Adolf Brasch scamming women on fb money (Sep '16) May 18 Martha black 2
News Psychologist goes on trial in slaying of former... (Oct '07) May 17 Angelalala 10
News Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot May 8 concerned 2
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,538 • Total comments across all topics: 281,159,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC