Passengers on Texas 'Joker' Coaster Freed After 3.5-Hour Rescue

A rescue is underway early Saturday morning after a cart on the new Six Flags Over Texas roller coaster "The Joker" became stuck. After a three-and-a-half-hour rescue mission, the passengers on a halted roller coaster in Arlington, Texas, have all been freed, according to a Six Flags spokeswoman.

