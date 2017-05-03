Mayoral, City Council candidates share their goals
Williams is the current Arlington mayor. He did not respond to The Shorthorn 's request for interview in time for publication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev. N.L. Robinson, beloved pastor of Arlington...
|6 hr
|Hammer555
|1
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|21 hr
|xXbrittbbyXx
|122
|Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10)
|Mon
|cemeterystreakr
|24
|pain meds (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|JSB
|5
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Apr 30
|JSB
|4
|New in town
|Apr 30
|JSB
|1
|Looking for a 1/2 nl poker game in Dfw area
|Apr 28
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC