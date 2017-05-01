Maren Morris Comes to the Keith Albee on Oct. 12th. Tix on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com

Columbia Nashville GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Maren Morris has announced the fall leg of The HERO Tour 2017 , produced by AEG Presents, with 10 dates running from October 5 to October 28 throughout the U.S. Midwest and Southeast regions. For The HERO Tour 2017 fall extension Maren Morris, who blends country, folk and pop influences, has partnered with CID Entertainment to offer VIP Experiences including concert tickets on tour.

