Man dies trying to cross U.S. 287 in Fort Worth

A man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on scene after police say he was struck several times trying to cross U.S. 287 in Fort Worth Friday night. Southgate Constructors, the firm overseeing the Midtown Express project, says that the Main Street bridge over Texas 183, which was demolished last June, will partially open at the end of June, meaning drivers can once again get from north to south Euless without a long detour.

