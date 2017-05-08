Major bridges begin to open over Texas 360
The Texas 360 toll road will pass some major milestones in the next two months with new arterial bridges opening, but the main toll lanes won't be open for another year. Workers opened the Webb Lynn Road/Lynn Creek Parkway bridge this weekend, allowing motorists to go from Arlington to Grand Prairie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Haylie12marie
|125
|Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16)
|Mon
|crooks
|9
|Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot
|Mon
|concerned
|2
|former mayor (Mar '08)
|May 7
|Resident
|11
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Kennedale stinks (Dec '15)
|May 7
|Yes
|130
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|May 4
|Pigs are Pigs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC