Major bridges begin to open over Texas 360

The Texas 360 toll road will pass some major milestones in the next two months with new arterial bridges opening, but the main toll lanes won't be open for another year. Workers opened the Webb Lynn Road/Lynn Creek Parkway bridge this weekend, allowing motorists to go from Arlington to Grand Prairie.

