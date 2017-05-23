Jake and Connor Krug won the boys doubles title. Courtesy photo.

At a USTA National Level II event in Arlington, Texas, soon-to-be ninth-grade twins Jake and Connor Krug took home the boys doubles title, defeating top-seeded pair Griffin Daehnke and Thomas Paulsell 6-3. Connor also finished second in the boys singles tournament, losing to Daehnke 6-1, 6-3.

