ImageFIRST Dallas Shows Appreciation for Customers in North Dallas
ImageFIRST Dallas, which provides healthcare linen and laundry services to medical facilities throughout the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, including Arlington, TX , recently set aside some time to show their appreciation for their customers. On April 20, 2017, Jared Yeneza, the service supervisor for ImageFIRST Dallas, visited one of their customers, a large medical facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Wed
|candicexleigh
|134
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Wed
|duncanvilleplumbers
|112
|Texas city to pay family $850G for fatal shooti...
|May 27
|No doubt
|1
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|May 22
|Debora
|11
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|257
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|May 22
|Anonymous
|2
|fun (May '13)
|May 20
|Nunya
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC