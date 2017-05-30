ImageFIRST Dallas Shows Appreciation for Customers in North Dallas

ImageFIRST Dallas, which provides healthcare linen and laundry services to medical facilities throughout the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, including Arlington, TX , recently set aside some time to show their appreciation for their customers. On April 20, 2017, Jared Yeneza, the service supervisor for ImageFIRST Dallas, visited one of their customers, a large medical facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.