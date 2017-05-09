GOP colleagues' move to win 'at any costs' hurt hungry children, Dallas lawmaker says
A bill aimed at preventing "lunch shaming" in school cafeterias was one of the early victims to fall into legislative limbo as a coalition of conservative lawmakers sought to knock down various measures on Tuesday. Bill author Rep. Helen Giddings, D-Dallas, gave an impassioned personal privilege speech saying the move to kill her bill only makes it harder for a hungry student to be assured a hot meal.
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|39 min
|Haylie12marie
|125
|Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16)
|23 hr
|crooks
|9
|Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot
|23 hr
|concerned
|2
|former mayor (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Resident
|11
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Sun
|Yes
|6
|Kennedale stinks (Dec '15)
|Sun
|Yes
|130
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|May 4
|Pigs are Pigs
|9
