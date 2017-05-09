GOP colleagues' move to win 'at any c...

GOP colleagues' move to win 'at any costs' hurt hungry children, Dallas lawmaker says

A bill aimed at preventing "lunch shaming" in school cafeterias was one of the early victims to fall into legislative limbo as a coalition of conservative lawmakers sought to knock down various measures on Tuesday. Bill author Rep. Helen Giddings, D-Dallas, gave an impassioned personal privilege speech saying the move to kill her bill only makes it harder for a hungry student to be assured a hot meal.

