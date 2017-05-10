Former head of USA Gymnastics holds off sex abuse deposition for Indy 500 week
In this Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny speaks during a news conference in Arlington, Texas. LOS ANGELES - The former president of USA Gymnastics, Steve Penny, successfully pushed back his depositon in the pending Larry Nassar sexual assault lawsuit so he could attend events tied to the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
