Firefighter civil service measure ahead in Arlington

In Arlington, voters appeared willing to go against tradition and approve a ballot proposition that would create a civil service system for city firefighters. The proposal was spurred by ongoing infighting between members of the Arlington Professional Firefighters Association and fire department administration.

