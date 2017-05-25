Fire heavily damages vacant Fort Wort...

Fire heavily damages vacant Fort Worth house

11 hrs ago

A vacant house in east Fort Worth was destroyed by a fire late Wednesday night. The fire ignited in the 5100 block of Sunshine Drive shortly after 11 p.m. Firefighters quickly doused the flames, and no one was injured.

