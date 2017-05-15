Eyes on Arlington: Levitt announces hot lineup for summer concert series
If you're ready for some great entertainment by top-notch bands while relaxing outdoors seated in your favorite lawn chair, the Levitt Summer Concert Series opening Friday will be your cup of tea. The downtown Arlington venue will provide free summer concerts each weekend through July 23. "The Levitt is stretching its concert season out a little more this year, starting earlier and ending later.
