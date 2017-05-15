Eyes on Arlington: Levitt announces h...

Eyes on Arlington: Levitt announces hot lineup for summer concert series

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

If you're ready for some great entertainment by top-notch bands while relaxing outdoors seated in your favorite lawn chair, the Levitt Summer Concert Series opening Friday will be your cup of tea. The downtown Arlington venue will provide free summer concerts each weekend through July 23. "The Levitt is stretching its concert season out a little more this year, starting earlier and ending later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Mon Max 127
News CPH's - From Atheism to Christianity' tells sto... May 12 BB Board 1
Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16) May 8 crooks 9
News Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot May 8 concerned 2
former mayor (Mar '08) May 7 Resident 11
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
Kennedale stinks (Dec '15) May 7 Yes 130
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,302 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC