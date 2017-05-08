Demi Lovato Teams Up With Kate Hudson's Fabletics Line to Support Girl Up
Demi Lovato performs onstage during BeautyKind Unites: Concert for Causes at AT&T Stadium on March 25, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. This May, Grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato is teaming up with Fabletics -- Kate Hudson's sportswear line -- to support the United Nation's initiative Girl Up .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16)
|9 hr
|crooks
|9
|Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot
|9 hr
|concerned
|2
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|14 hr
|Elly5belly
|124
|former mayor (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Resident
|11
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Sun
|Yes
|6
|Kennedale stinks (Dec '15)
|Sun
|Yes
|130
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|May 4
|Pigs are Pigs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC