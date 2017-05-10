Cowboys enter bid to host 2018 NFL Draft

Drew Pearson could soon be able to troll Eagles fans without being drowned out by boos. The Cowboys have submitted a formal bid to host the 2018 NFL Draft., the Dallas Morning News reported.

