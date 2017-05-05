Continue reading 29-year-old dies days after crashing 4-wheeler in Arlington
A 29-year-old died two days after crashing a 4-wheeler in his Arlington neighborhood this week, police said. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Yorktown Drive, near State Highway 360 and East Mayfield Road, about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
