Arlington teen was killed while trying to sell jewelry, affidavit says
An Arlington teen who was killed Monday night had been trying to sell jewelry at his apartment when a potential buyer shot him, his friend told police, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Timothy Johnson, 19, was found dead about 10:30 p.m. on the sidewalk outside his apartment in the 6400 block of Treepoint Drive, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Debora
|11
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Mon
|kittyfuck843
|131
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|257
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|May 22
|Anonymous
|2
|fun (May '13)
|May 20
|Nunya
|3
|Warning dont deal with yvonda lassiter
|May 18
|youllneverbeoneofus
|5
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|May 18
|JlS
|24
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC