Arlington teen was killed while trying to sell jewelry, affidavit says

An Arlington teen who was killed Monday night had been trying to sell jewelry at his apartment when a potential buyer shot him, his friend told police, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Timothy Johnson, 19, was found dead about 10:30 p.m. on the sidewalk outside his apartment in the 6400 block of Treepoint Drive, police said.

