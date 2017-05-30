Arlington teen killed while selling jewelry Read Story Ryan Osborne, Star-Telegram
There are 1 comment on the WFAA-TV Dallas story from Friday May 26, titled Arlington teen killed while selling jewelry Read Story Ryan Osborne, Star-Telegram. In it, WFAA-TV Dallas reports that:
An Arlington teen who was killed Monday night had been trying to sell jewelry at his apartment when a potential buyer shot him, his friend told police, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Timothy Johnson, 19, was found dead about 10:30 p.m. on the sidewalk outside his apartment in the 6400 block of Treepoint Drive, police said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
|
#1 Saturday May 27
Oh well, too bad.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|9 hr
|Nawf Texas Nawf Agg
|1,158
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Wed
|candicexleigh
|134
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Wed
|duncanvilleplumbers
|112
|Texas city to pay family $850G for fatal shooti...
|May 27
|No doubt
|1
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|May 22
|Debora
|11
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|257
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|May 22
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC