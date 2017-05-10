Arlington proposed anti-smoking ordin...

Arlington proposed anti-smoking ordinance

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott took to Facebook Live to sign a bill that banned sanctuary cities in Texas. He said he supports legal immigration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Tue Haylie12marie 125
Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16) Mon crooks 9
News Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot Mon concerned 2
former mayor (Mar '08) May 7 Resident 11
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
Kennedale stinks (Dec '15) May 7 Yes 130
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) May 4 Pigs are Pigs 9
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC