Arlington PD releases information about shooting that left two dead in restaurant
ARLINGTON, TX - Arlington Police confirm they are at the scene of a shooting. Police say two people are dead, and one of the two dead is believed to be the shooter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|17 hr
|Pigs are Pigs
|9
|Warning dont deal with yvonda lassiter
|Wed
|bringitbitch
|4
|Rev. N.L. Robinson, beloved pastor of Arlington...
|Wed
|Hammer555
|1
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Tue
|xXbrittbbyXx
|122
|pain meds (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|JSB
|5
|New in town
|Apr 30
|JSB
|1
|Looking for a 1/2 nl poker game in Dfw area
|Apr 28
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC