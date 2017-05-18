Arlington Firefighters' Union Sounds ...

Arlington Firefighters' Union Sounds Alarm on Low Staffing Numbers

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

The union that represents Arlington firefighters says the department is staffed 'at a dangerously low level today.' The fire chief responded by saying, "..the bottom-line is that the citizens and visitors of Arlington are safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 18 hr Dqsylvia 130
Warning dont deal with yvonda lassiter Thu youllneverbeoneofus 5
News Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06) Thu JlS 24
Adolf Brasch scamming women on fb money (Sep '16) Thu Martha black 2
News Psychologist goes on trial in slaying of former... (Oct '07) May 17 Angelalala 10
News Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot May 8 concerned 2
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) May 4 Pigs are Pigs 9
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Tarrant County was issued at May 19 at 3:25PM CDT

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,719 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC