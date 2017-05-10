Arlington council approves smoking ba...

Arlington council approves smoking ban after compromising on buffer, e-cigs

Tuesday

After conceding to two key demands made by opponents, the City Council Tuesday extended the city's smoking ban to include nightclubs, adult businesses, pool halls and bowling centers. The vote was 7-2 and occurred, as it has the past two councils, before full house of more than 100 backers and opponents of the proposed smoking ordinance amendment.

