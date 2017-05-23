Area students complete LSU vet school

The Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine conferred 84 Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees at its 41st annual Veterinary Medicine Commencement Exercises on Monday, May 8. Two area students receiving degrees were Jessica Nicole Walters, DVM, of West Monroe, who will join a small animal practice in Arlington, Texas; and Samantha Kimberly Tate, DVM, of Delhi, who will do an Equine Internship at Tennessee Equine Hospital in Thompson's Station, Tennessee.

