1 fatally shot in southwest Arlington

1 fatally shot in southwest Arlington

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Dallas Morning News

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Overview Drive, near Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 287, about 10:20 p.m. It appears that one person might have been taken into custody, but police have not yet responded to request for additional information. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mon Debora 11
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Mon kittyfuck843 131
News Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07) May 22 JimGaddio 257
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... May 22 JimGaddio 2
fun (May '13) May 20 Nunya 3
Warning dont deal with yvonda lassiter May 18 youllneverbeoneofus 5
News Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06) May 18 JlS 24
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,935 • Total comments across all topics: 281,258,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC