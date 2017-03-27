WWE WrestleMania 33 Breaks Attendance...

WWE WrestleMania 33 Breaks Attendance Record at Orlando Citrus Bowl

According to the company, 75,245 fans attended WrestleMania 33, compared to 74,635 fans who saw WrestleMania XXIV live in 2008, which held the stadium's old mark. Sunday's attendance is still well below WrestleMania's overall record , which WWE set at WrestleMania 32 inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

