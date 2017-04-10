Whata s that gonna be on Lamar north of I-30 in Arlington?
The four-story structure occupies land that once was home to three blighted apartment complexes built in the 1970s that were frequently problems for police. What's it going to be? It's the first phase of the Arlington Commons, an upscale apartment complex that will be marketed to young urban professionals.
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|Shakiralove88
|110
|Michael Torres
|13 hr
|Mwah
|2
|North Korea
|Fri
|Andre
|2
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Apr 12
|AggTown Devin
|1,156
|Job Fair!
|Apr 12
|Trienah Gibson
|1
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Apr 9
|givithell
|109
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Mar 27
|Dillon
|17
