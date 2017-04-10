Whata s that gonna be on Lamar north ...

Whata s that gonna be on Lamar north of I-30 in Arlington?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The four-story structure occupies land that once was home to three blighted apartment complexes built in the 1970s that were frequently problems for police. What's it going to be? It's the first phase of the Arlington Commons, an upscale apartment complex that will be marketed to young urban professionals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 11 hr Shakiralove88 110
Michael Torres 13 hr Mwah 2
North Korea Fri Andre 2
Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07) Apr 12 AggTown Devin 1,156
Job Fair! Apr 12 Trienah Gibson 1
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Apr 9 givithell 109
News Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06) Mar 27 Dillon 17
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,784 • Total comments across all topics: 280,352,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC